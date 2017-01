A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 THIS EVENING.

AN INITIAL BAND OF LIGHT MIXED PRECIPITATION WILL FALL SOUTH OF A LINE FROM NEAR LONE ROCK TO NEAR MADISON TO KENOSHA BY SUNRISE AS IT HEADS NORTH. THE MAIN AREA OF PRECIPITATION ARRIVES BY MID MORNING SOUTHWEST AREAS AND AFFECTING MUCH OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN LATE MORNING THROUGH THE EVENING. THE MIXED PRECIPITATION WILL TURN TO FREEZING RAIN THEN MAINLY RAIN LATER THIS AFTERNOON. ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS...TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS LESS THAN ONE INCH. HIGHEST ICE ACCUMULATIONS NORTH OF A LINE FROM JUST NORTH OF MADISON TO SHEBOYGAN. VERY SLIPPERY CONDITIONS ON SIDEWALKS...ROADS AND BRIDGES. WEAK TREE BRANCHES COULD BE DOWNED...RESULTING IN POWER OUTAGES.