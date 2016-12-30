WFAW News Watertown Police Investigating Store Robbery Dec 30, 2016 According to a post on the department Facebook page, the Watertown Police Department is investigating the robbery of a convenience store that occurred last night. Read More COURT: Watertown Woman Admitted to Purchasing Weapons for Felons Dec 30, 2016 A 41-year-old Watertown woman has agreed to plead guilty to charges for repeatedly lying to buy guns for criminals. Tammy Smith told investigators for the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives she purchased at least 10 guns for felons beginning in 2014. Read More UPDATE: Teen Arrested in Janesville Shooting Incident Dec 30, 2016 UPDATE (12/30/2016) -- Authorities responded to the 300 block of Rockport for reports of shots fired around 4:30 a.m. Read More Honda Recalling Odyssey Minivans Dec 30, 2016 Honda is recalling more than 600,000 Odyssey minivans in the United States because the second-row seats could move unexpectedly. Read More Whitewater Attorney Faces Disciplinary Action, Again Dec 29, 2016 Attorney John Dade of Dade & Penwell Law Office in Whitewater is facing more disciplinary action from a case he worked in 2009 and 2010 according to a complaint by the Office of Lawyer Regulation with the State Supreme Court. Read More WFAW News Page