WFAW News Recall for Volkswagen and Audi Jan 09, 2017 Nearly 136,000 Audi and Volkswagen vehicles are being recalled because of potential problems with their brake systems. Read More Beloit Area Interstate Death Victim Identified Jan 09, 2017 The State Patrol is still trying to figure out why a 27-year-old northern Illinois man drove his car the wrong way on the Interstate near Beloit and collided head on with a semitruck. Read More An Illinois man man dies in a drunken game of Russian roulette in East Troy. Jan 07, 2017 36 year old David A. Bauspies of McHenry died on Monday when 31 year old Robert M. Sterling pulled the trigger during the game. Read More Former Creek Man Pleads to Reduced Assault Charges Jan 06, 2017 A 28-year-old former Johnson Creek man facing multiple sexual assault-related and bail jumping charges entered into a plea agreement in Jefferson County Court Friday morning. Read More Officer Arrested for Fatally Crash While Under the Influence Jan 06, 2017 A sergeant with the Lake in the Hills Police Department in Illinois was arrested last week after he allegedly caused a car crash that killed a Lake Geneva woman while driving under the influence. Read More WFAW News Page