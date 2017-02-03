WFAW News UPDATE: Lake Geneva Man ID'd in Geneva Shooting Feb 03, 2017 A 26-year-old Lake Geneva man has been identified as the man who was shot and killed by officers in the Town of Geneva Thursday night. Read More Nissan Recalls 2015-17 Altimas Feb 03, 2017 Nissan is recalling more 360,000 of its Altima cars because the doors may open if a rear window is lowered. Read More Watertown Woman Charged in Fatal August Crash Feb 03, 2017 A 20-year-old Watertown woman was charged in Waukesha County yesterday with vehicular homicide stemming from an August accident that occurred in Eagle. Read More One person dead in Walworth County shooting UPDATE Feb 03, 2017 The state Justice Department will determine whether officers were justified in shooting and killing a man near Elkhorn Thursday night. Read More LWV Announces Opposition to Admission Background Checks Feb 02, 2017 AP - The League of Women Voters has joined opponents who disagree with the proposed use of criminal background checks as part of the admissions process at University of Wisconsin campuses. Read More WFAW News Page