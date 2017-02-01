WFAW News Watertown Police Arrest Suspected Robber Feb 01, 2017 The Watertown Police Department has arrested a 29-year-old man who is suspected in two gas station robberies that took place in the city Monday. Read More Rock Co. Correctional Officer Resigns After Arrest Feb 01, 2017 A correctional officer with Rock County has resigned after being arrested early yesterday morning. Read More SCAM ALERT: "Can you hear me now?" Feb 01, 2017 A new scam is out there and authorities are urging people to take caution. Read More UW-Whitewater K-9 Officer sworn in Feb 01, 2017 On Wednesday, the UW-Whitewater Police Department held a special swearing-in ceremony for its new K-9 Officer, Hawk, who was escorted by his handler, UW-Whitewater Police Officer Kelsey Servi, inside the Main Ballroom in the University Center on campus. Read More Man killed in Janesville fire identified Feb 01, 2017 Janesville police say there are no signs of foul play in a fatal fire Sunday night in an apartment building. Read More WFAW News Page