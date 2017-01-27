WFAW News Plea Hearing Set in Federal Court for Jefferson Liquor Store Robbery Jan 27, 2017 Plea hearings have been set in federal court for two area men charged with robbing Pitz Stop Liquor in Jefferson last February. Read More Jefferson Man with Drug History Sentenced to Six Years Jan 27, 2017 A 25-year-old Jefferson man with a lengthy history of drug use was sentenced to three years in prison after having probation revoked. Read More Two-vehicle Crash Closes Highway 26, Injures Two Jan 27, 2017 A dump truck versus cargo van crash in Johnson Creek sent two to the hospital and closed Highway 26 in both directions while Flight for Life was on scene. Read More Jefferson to Host 3rd Annual Harry Potter Festival Jan 26, 2017 The City of Jefferson Common Council approved a resolution during a special meeting Thursday night to bring the Harry Potter Festival to the city this fall. Read More Lake Mills Woman Accused of Child Abuse Makes Court Appearance Jan 26, 2017 Another status conference has been scheduled for a Lake Mills woman charged with child abuse in Jefferson County Court. Read More WFAW News Page