WFAW News Ball Corporation presented Fort Chamber Award Jan 26, 2017 Ball Corporation was presented the Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce' prestigious Economic Contribution Award at last night's Annual Dinner. Accepting the award was Administrative Manager Candice Milan tells WFAW News Read More Suspect in Beloit shooting turns himself in Jan 26, 2017 A suspect in a fatal shooting outside a Beloit bar last year turned himself in to police Wednesday. Read More Mary Tyler Moore has Died According to Publicist Jan 25, 2017 Mary Tyler Moore, a star on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" has died at the age of 80 according to her publicist. Read More Town of Lynn man drowns in Lake Geneva Jan 25, 2017 Town of Lynn police report a drowning. Read More Host family chosen for Farm Technology Days Jan 25, 2017 The hosts of the 2019 Farm Technology Days in Jefferson County Have been announced. UW Extension Ag Agent LaVern Georgson... Read More WFAW News Page